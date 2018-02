Billy Graham passed away February 21, 2018 at his Montreat, North Carolina, home and met his Savior, Jesus Christ. Mr. Graham was 99. For more information visit the Billy Graham Memorial Website.

According to official information from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, here is a tentative schedule of events:

Tributes at The Chapel

If you are in the Asheville area, you are welcome to stop by to pay tribute to the life and legacy of Mr. Graham at the chapel at the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove. The chapel will be open from 9:00 am-7:00 pm on Thursday, Feb. 22 and Friday, Feb. 23, and 1:00 pm-5:00 pm on Saturday, Feb. 24. The chapel will be closed on Sunday and resume normal hours next Monday. For directions: www.thecove.org/ plan-a-visit

Motorcade

At approximately 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, a motorcade will depart the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville, North Carolina. At 3 p.m. that day, there will be an arrival ceremony in front of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina. (See map links for viewing areas along the route.)

Lie in Repose

On Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 26-27, Mr. Graham will lie in repose inside the Graham Family Homeplace on the Billy Graham Library grounds. His casket will remain closed. Each day, the line will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. This schedule may be adjusted if necessary for any reason.

There will be no on-site public parking during this period of lie in repose. All public parking will be accommodated at the Operation Christmas Child Processing Center located at 7100 Forest Point Blvd., a few miles from the Billy Graham Library and at the Charlotte Business Valet, Lot 2 at 5613 Wilkinson Blvd. Complimentary public shuttle buses will run continually from these lots to and from the Graham Family Homeplace. The last shuttle will depart the parking lot 30 minutes before the public lie in repose closes.

Funeral

A private funeral service will be held on Friday, March 2. Mr. Graham will be buried beside his wife, Ruth, at the foot of the cross-shaped brick walkway in the Prayer Garden, on the northeast side of the Billy Graham Library.

Get complete details including maps and recommended motorcade viewing areas at the official memorial website.