106.9 the Light is airing some of Billy Graham’s sermons on Thursday evening, Feb. 22 in honor of his life and legacy. Here’s the schedule:

7:00 pm – “Loneliness” – Rev. Graham’s message from Denver

7:30 pm – Greg Laurie – A New Beginning

8:00 pm – “Heart Disease” – Rev. Graham’s message from New York – 1957

8:30 pm – Focus on the Family

9:00 pm – “Who is Jesus” – Rev. Graham’s message from Chicago – 1962

9:30 pm – Family Life Today

You can listen via the radio, stream online here or from our app.