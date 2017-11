Black Friday History

“Today, Black Friday is one of the most popular shopping days of the year, but the unofficial shopping holiday dates back much farther than you might think. The day after Thanksgiving first became popular for shoppers in the late 1920s, when Macy’s advertised holiday sales during its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. From there, the holiday evolved into the bargain hunter’s dream that it is today,” from BusinessInsider.com

But now, you don’t have to fight the stores in order to get Black Friday deals — stay in your PJs and have an extra helping of Thanksgiving leftovers, while listening to the 106.9 the Light Christmas music stream all day! But if you still want to show many sales are online — according to DealNews.com, last year 70 percent of Black Friday door busters were available, at least briefly, at the store website. (source: Forbes.com)

Black Friday Resources

25 Secret Black Friday Shopping Tips Revealed

4 Things Retailers Don’t Want You to Know About Black Friday

Black Friday 2017 ads

The Top 10 Black Friday Ads So Far from DealNews.com

Don’t Forget Other Special Shopping Days

Small Business Saturday is Saturday, November 25. It’s an opportunity to shop local and give your dollars to smaller, community businesses and shops.

Cyber Monday is Monday, November 27 – the day many online retailers do deep discounts.

Giving Tuesday is Tuesday, November 28 – the day to give to a charitable organization.