On Friday, March 9, at 9:00 am you can register for free movie tickets to see I Can Only Imagine movie abut the life of Bart Millard. Tickets will be on a first come, first served basis. We anticipate tickets will go fast, so set a reminder to return to this page on Friday.

The tickets will be available for two theaters for a Tuesday, March 13 at 7:00 PM showing.

Regal Biltmore Grande Stadium in Asheville, NC

Regal Franklin Square Stadium in Gastonia, NC

Ticket links will be active on Friday, March 9 at 9:00 am, right here.