Every day, in the Red Light Districts in Mumabi, India, there are girls as young as eight who are trafficked, enslaved, and exploited.

In response to that tragedy, a ministry called India Partners has launched the Days of Safety initiative – to stop child trafficking and exploitation. It is a matter of not only rescuing children, but also stopping the threat before another child is exploited, abused, or taken.

On Tuesday, February 6, on 106.9 The Light, we’re going to address this issue of child trafficking, but we’re not going to do it in a way that’s R-rated because we understand that your kids may be in the car with you. But we are going to tell you that we are going to address a topic that could be uncomfortable. Again, that’s this Tuesday, February 6. We hope you’ll listen! And in the meantime, you can give now to help make a difference in the lives of these women and children.

In parts of India, children as young as 8 years of age are trafficked and enslaved, working and living in what are called “red -light areas.” 106.9 the Light listeners have an opportunity to rescue a child from India’s red-light district and relocate them to a loving home in a safe neighborhood, well outside the red-light areas. For just $50, you can provide a full week of safety and help these children thrive.

General Manager, John Owens prays for a worker in the Red Light district

Praying for some of the girls and women in Mumbai.

Looking out from the Safe House

A room inside the Safe House.