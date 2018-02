On Saturday, Feb. 24, Billy Graham’s casket will be transported from the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville, North Carolina, to the Billy Graham Library in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. The motorcade will take about three-and-a-half hours, leaving The Cove just before 11:30 a.m. and making its way to the Library by 3 p.m.

The procession will take I-40 East to U.S.-321 South to I-85 North.

Anyone in the Black Mountain area who is interested in viewing the motorcade can do so around 11:35 a.m. on State Street between Craigmont Road and I-40. It will pass Town Hardware, formerly Black Mountain Drugstore, a place Billy and Ruth Graham used to frequent. Billy Graham often rode his horse there from his home in Montreat just a couple of miles away.

Just behind Town Hardware, Cherry Street dead-ends at the railroad tracks where the Black Mountain train station used to be. In the 1950s, Billy often boarded trains to Washington or New York at the Black Mountain train station, then flew out from one of those cities to preach internationally.

Around 2:20 p.m., the motorcade will arrive in Charlotte and go through uptown before reaching the Billy Graham Library. Recommended viewing areas are on Tryon Street between I-277 and Stonewall Street; on Stonewall Street between Tryon Street and South Boulevard; and on South Boulevard between Stonewall Street and Remount Road.

The motorcade will pass another notable site at the intersection of South Boulevard and West Boulevard. On the right-hand side is Grace Covenant Church, formerly Chalmers Memorial Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, which was five miles from Billy Graham’s childhood home. Billy Graham and his family were members of this church during his childhood and teen years.

Motorcade route

Black Mountain viewing areas

Charlotte viewing areas

>> Watch the motorcade live on the Billy Graham Memorial website.

>> Get full details here.