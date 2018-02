For couples in crisis … You can still put the pieces back together with hope restored. Family Life Today offers resources to help couples in trouble marriages. Read the full article.

Don’t Let the Storms of Life Wash Away Your Marriage by Erin Smalley

Beyond the typical storms of life, if you are married, you know there are additional challenges that come your way. Paul writes in 1 Corinthians 7:28 (NIV), “Those who marry will face many troubles in this life.” Read the full article.

Forgiveness in Marriage by Billy Graham

It is unfortunate in a marriage if there is an array of sordid memories of past sins on the part of either partner. If young people could only realize that a happy marriage depends not only on the present, but upon the past, they would be more reluctant to enter into loose, intimate relations with anyone and everyone. Read the full article.

The Chapmans are celebrating 32 years of marriage and more than 30 years in the music industry. Steven and Mary Beth met in college and married young. Steven started work in Nashville and admits that at the time he thought the great adventure of marriage would be easy because he and Mary Beth had so much in common. But just a few years later, he found himself trying to juggle all the competing priorities in his life as he pursued a busy career, parented three small children and supported his wife in her struggle with clinical depression. Married life was much harder than he had anticipated. Read the full article.

Importance of Time with Your Spouse

Family Life Today Co-Host Bob Lepine gives advice on how to make time for each other every day. He and his wife call it “Couch time.”