October 4 and 5 we’ll be celebrating the amazing things that God is doing through 106.9 the Light during our Fall Impact Days.

“I love your station! It lifts me up on my down days and on my good days it strengthens my soul. I try to soak in as much as I can of your positive music. Amazing how God can work through songs and radio. Love you guys!” – Chrissy

“I just wanted to say how thankful I am for 106.9. Troy and Tricia, you guys have prayed for this single mama on the phone with me, two years ago you guys gave me the amazing opportunity to go to the Newsboys concert in Johnson City which was the absolute most amazing concert ever. You guys have joked with me at the sticker stops and asked me how I’ve been doing since my divorce. I just want to thank you for all of that. I’m so thankful that I get to listen to preaching while I work and that my four-year-old daughter knows all the songs and sings along with me!” – Sabrina

“I have been listening to only 106.9 for over 10 years. I found it when I was clinically depressed. God and 106.9 pulled me out and God speaks to me through this station often. Thank you all for what you do.” – Facebook Message

Blue Ridge Broadcasting will donate 10% of Fall Impact Days to Reach Beyond.