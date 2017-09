Grandparents are special family members and are celebrated during Grandparents Day on Sunday, September 10.

Did you know there are more than 70 MILLION grandparents just in the US and most of them still read the newspaper. Ninety percent LOVE talking about their grandkids.

Look at these other fun stats about grandparents:

