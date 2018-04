As we approach Mother’s Day, The Light is partnering with area Pregnancy Care Centers to provide ultrasounds and help Mother’s choose life! Every month hundreds of women in this area walk into a Pregnancy Care Center facing a choice: to end the life of their unborn child, or keep that child alive to full term. When a woman facing that choice has an ultrasound and sees their child’s beating heart, 95% of them will choose life. A gift of $175 will provide one ultrasound and faith-based support at the Pregnancy Care Center nearest you.

We’ll be supporting:

Mountain Area Pregnancy Center-Asheville & Mars Hill, NC

Pregnancy Care Center-Hickory, NC

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center-Franklin and Cullowhee, NC

Hope Resource Center-Knoxville, TN

Crisis Pregnancy Center-Gaston County, NC

Carolina Pregnancy Center-Spartanburg, SC

Join us Thursday, May 10, as we talk on air about this important fundraiser.