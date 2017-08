It’s that time of year when parents send their not-so-little ones off to college. For many parents, this makes them empty nesters for the first time. It’s an important life transition.

Our friends at Focus on the Family have a special series, “When They Leave Home.”

Series topics include:

When They Leave Home

Thriving in Your Second Half of Life

Leaving for College

Coming Out of “Parenting Retirement”

Ministering to the Prodigal Son or Daughter