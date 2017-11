As we approach winter, our homeless neighbors are facing hardships like hunger and the risk of hypothermia – and overwhelming hopelessness. One man, Daniel, shared, “I was so hungry, I was in pain. … It was an experience that I hope nobody would have to go through.”

But Daniel — and others like him — are finding hope through local rescue missions. You can be part of this life-changing ministry when you partner with 106.9 the Light. Just $2.00 provides a warm meal and life-changing care during this holiday season. How many can you provide?

Join us Tuesday, December 5 to hear stories on 106.9 the Light and learn how you can make a difference this holiday season.

We’re partnering with Rescue Missions in the 106.9 the Light listening area. Learn more about each of them below:

Charlotte Rescue Mission

Mission statement: Charlotte Rescue Mission is transforming lives in the name of Christ by serving people struggling with addiction, poverty, or hopelessness with the goal of returning them to society as productive, self-sufficient citizens.

Serving: Charlotte, NC

Cleveland County Rescue Mission

Mission statement: Cleveland County Rescue Mission is a non-profit faith based organization dedicated to providing shelter, recovery programs and support services to the homeless by proclaiming the life-changing gospel of Jesus Christ.

Serving: Cleveland County, NC

Haywood Pathway Center

Mission statement: To glorify God by proclaiming and showing love through a Christ centered program for the lost, lonely and least of Haywood County.

Serving: Waynesville, NC

Hendersonville Rescue Mission

Mission statement: The general purpose of the Hendersonville Rescue Mission shall be to minister to needy persons by way of presenting the Gospel of Jesus Christ to them and helping to provide for their spiritual and physical needs.

Serving: Hendersonville, NC

Safe Harbor Rescue Mission

Mission statement: “To provide a Christ-centered community where women can work to rebuild their lives through immediate and long-term programs.”

Serving: Hickory, NC

Salvation Army Greenville

Mission statement: The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Our message is based on the Bible, our ministry is motivated by the love of God, and our mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ as we meet human needs in His name without discrimination. Every program we offer is rooted in our passion to serve God by serving the lost, the vulnerable, the needy, the poor, the hurting, the helpless, and the hopeless

Serving: Greenville, SC

Western Carolina Rescue Mission

Mission statement: Western Carolina Rescue Mission (WCRM) exists to serve the homeless, poor and addicted populations of Western North Carolina. As a nondenominational ministry, we meet people in crisis, focus on helping them at the point of their need, invest in their future, and help them until they can move forward. While we serve our clients regardless of their beliefs, we are motivated by the teachings of Jesus Christ. Currently our Rescue services for men, women and children include providing meals, food boxes, overnight shelter, showers and clothing. Recovery services include a free one-year residential substance abuse recovery program for men. So that people have the opportunity to change their situations, we provide restoration services for men and women that include life counseling, job training and assistance with transitional services. Formal restoration programs include Success Academy for men and women, Joshua Plan for men, and Abba’s Love for women.

Serving: Asheville, NC

“I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was stranger and you welcomed me.” Matthew 25:35 (ESV)