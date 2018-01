On January 9th, is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.). Each year the organization spearheading the day (the C.O.P.S. nonprofit) call our nation’s citizens to action in support of law enforcement. Everyone who appreciates law enforcement are encouraged to take time on January 9, to show their support.

106.9 the Light will be honoring the law enforcement all day. You can help by showing your support too. Here are a few ideas:

Pray for law enforcement officers

See the blue police-car lights, say a prayer for the officer

Send a card of support to your local police department or state agency

Share a story on Facebook about a positive experience with law enforcement

Create a law enforcement “survival kit,” that includes useful items, or small, fun gifts (an example here and here)

Fly a blue ribbon on your car antenna or mailbox

Wear blue

If you see a police officer, thank a police officer