106.9 the Light invites you to LIVE OUT LOVE February 11 – 17!

We’re going to be talking about how to love one another and celebrate those in our communities! Tune in each day for a different topic that will be talked about throughout the entire day!

Sunday, February 11 – National Shut-in Visitation Day

Monday, February 12 – Celebrate a Friend Day

Tuesday, February 13 – Love Your Co-workers Day

Wednesday, February 14 – Valentine’s Day

Thursday, February 15 – “Extra Grace Required” Love those who are hard to love.

Friday, February 16 – National Caregivers Day

Saturday, February 17 – Random Acts of Kindness Day

Share Live Out Love with these images:

You can download and share via email or print out and give to a loved one, friend, or coworker (you’ll know which one fits best). You could also print a few to keep on hand for the unexpected. The “What I appreciate about you” is good for hospitality workers, teachers and others who serve their communities.

Print Out or Share Via Email

Use these on Social Media

The following images are optimized to use on Social Media like Facebook or Instagram. Put one on your timeline or share on a friends.