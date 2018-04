We love Mom’s and want to honor you or your mom this Mother’s Day with a great giveaway!!!

Why not write a poem for your mom … and enter to win a very special 3-day getaway from The Light! Author and speaker Lisa Harper is coming to The Cove in Asheville this July for a Women’s Retreat and we’d like to send your Mom with a friend or daughter …all expenses paid.

That’s right 2 event registrations, 2 meal passes, and 2 nights reservations at nearby Holiday Inn. To enter, submit your poem in the comments below. The winner will be randomly selected from all the poems sent in … we may even feature yours on the radio …

Even if you don’t win the giveaway, we have a special offer for you: If you want to attend the Lisa Harper event in July at The Cove, you can get discount on tickets if you use keyword “LIGHT” with your purchase.

A special thanks to our hotel sponsor, Holiday Inn.