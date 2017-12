By Jonathan Unthank, 106.9 the Light Music Director

Christmas memories… A few of your favorite 106.9 The Light artists have shared their favorites with us this month …

Brandon Heath

“I have so many memories from Christmas growing up! My grandmother would make amazing apple turnovers around the season and get the family together to come eat them. I vividly remember always making it a point to get out my favorite Christmas vinyls with my family and listen (for enjoyment and inspiration). We would listen to the classics like Nat King Cole, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Patty Loveless and Kenny & Dolly. There’s something about vinyls at Christmas that brings a true nostalgic, warm feeling.”

Ryan Stevenson

“One of my favorite Christmas memories was when I was in the fourth grade and we were living on the Oregon coast. I remember we didn’t have much money and we didn’t know if Christmas was even going to happen. But somehow on Christmas morning my mom and dad surprised my sister and me with presents. It’s not even the presents that stand out to me, but just the fact that we were together as a family. That was all that mattered.“

Aaron Shust

“When I think of favorite Christmas memories, I immediately go back to my childhood: a warm home and family traditions of food, fun, faith and festivities with friends! Music always filled the house as my mom prepared for the church Christmas cantata she was leading, tempered with Bing Crosby, Burl Ives, Michael W. Smith, Amy Grant and obscure music that only the Shusts loved. I try to create that same warmth for my family of 5 today and we kick the season off the day after Thanksgiving by driving to a Christmas Tree farm and briskly walking through the field to find the perfect tree. We cut it down and drag it back while we warm up by drinking hot chocolate as the needles get shaken out. Saturday, we decorate it, order a pizza and watch Polar Express together. It’s always exciting and comforting to look forward to fun traditions!”

Do you want to help pick the Music on 106.9 the Light? Join the Music Team and tell us what you think! Plus, you’ll be eligible for exclusive events and prizes. Join here.