By Jonathan Unthank, 106.9 the Light Music Director

I always like to start a new year with fresh music that leads us into the year trusting God, getting us ready for the adventure ahead. So here are 4 songs to start off your 2018 … I hope they encourage you as you listen to 106.9 The Light!

Crowder- All My Hope

All my hope is in Jesus

Thank God my yesterday’s gone

All my sins are forgiven

I’ve been washed by the blood

Jason Gray

Yeah, whatever comes my way I’m not turning back

Yeah, I know Your love won’t leave so I won’t worry ‘cause

If I fall, I win every time I get up again

Yeah, ‘cause I can’t lose if I keep learning

I’m learning, learning

I’m learning, learning

Micah Tyler- Different

I want to be different

I want to be changed

Until all of me is gone

And all that remains

Is a fire so bright

The whole world can see

That there’s something different

So come and be different

In me

Skillet- Lions

If we’re gonna fly we fly like eagles

Arms out wide

If we’re gonna fear we fear no evil

We will rise

By Your power we will go

By Your Spirit we are bold

If we’re gonna stand we stand like giants

If we’re gonna walk we walk like lions

We walk as lions