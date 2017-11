The 48th Annual Dove Awards took place on Oct. 17 in Nashville. It’s a celebration of what God has done through Christian musicians and their songs in the past year.

Here is a list of some of the big winners from the evening….

2017 Song of the Year

“What A Beautiful Name”

Hillsong Worship (writers) Ben Fielding, Brooke Ligertwood

2017 Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year

Casting Crowns

2017 Artist of the Year

MercyMe

2017 New Artist of the Year

Zach Williams

2017 Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year

(TIE) Ryan Stevenson “Eye of the Storm (feat. GabeReal)”

Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”

2017 Worship Song of the Year

“What A Beautiful Name”

2017 Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year

Lifer MercyMe

2017 Worship Album of the Year

Never Lose Sight Chris Tomlin