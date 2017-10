By Jonathan Unthank, 106.9 the Light Music Director

Now that we are officially into Fall, it’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas music! What songs will you have in the background at your family gatherings, church events, in the car, or while listening to 106.9 The Light?

Here are a few releases to keep in mind as we approach the holiday season… Keep in mind, release dates may change without notice…

Friday, October 13, 2017

WOW Christmas 2017 — 19 Christmas songs from today’s biggest Christian artists, including 3 new songs, and 3 brand new tracks from Casting Crowns / Zach Williams / Tenth Ave North

Lauren Daigle – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Matt Maher – Glory (Let There Be Peace) Francesca Battistelli – Heaven Everywhere Chris Tomlin – He Shall Reign Forevermore for KING & COUNTRY – Glorious Casting Crowns – Somewhere In Your Silent Night Amy Grant – Tennessee Christmas TobyMac – Bring on the Holidays Sidewalk Prophets – What A Glorious Night Zach Williams – The Call of Christmas Big Daddy Weave – Joy To The World Matthew West – Unto Us Tenth Ave North – O Holy Night Matt Redman – His Name Shall Be Kari Jobe – When Hope Came Down Natalie Grant – O Come All Ye Faithful Hillsong Worship – Born is the King (It’s Christmas) Rend Collective – Merry Christmas Everyone Brandon Heath – Away In a Manger

Friday, October 20, 2017

Hillsong Worship – The Peace Project: Celebrate the birthday of the Prince of Peace! Shining a beacon of hope in a dark world, Hillsong offers a melodic blend of vibrant new songs and beloved Christmas classics. Worship along with them as they sing “Seasons”; “Peace upon the Earth”; “Prince of Heaven”; “O Holy Night”; “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”; “Joy to the World”; and more.

Hannah Kerr – Emmanuel: Enjoy this festive Christmas EP from golden-voiced singer Hannah Kerr. Emmanuel includes “Christmas Eve In Bethlehem,” “Breath Of Heaven,” “O Come O Come Emmanuel,” and three more.

Casting Crowns- It’s Finally Christmas: Join Casting Crowns for a heart-warming six song EP, combining new and familiar songs of the season. Includes new songs “Make Room” “It’s Finally Christmas,” and “Somewhere In Your Silent Night,” alongside signature renditions of “O Holy Night,” “What Child Is This,” and “Gloria/Hark the Herald Angels Sing” medley.

Friday, October 27, 2017

for King & Country- Christmas: Live in Phoenix

