We have new music starting February 12! Join the Music Team to let us know if you like them and want to hear them more!

Lincoln Brewster: No One Like Our God



Lyrics

What is this love that won’t relent

That’s calling out with heaven’s breath

Who’s reaching wide to save our souls

Only You

What is this grace that makes no sense

That we could never recompense

Who gives us all a second chance

Only You

There is no one like our God

There is no one like our God

There is no other God who can save

There is no one like our God

Who set the sky upon on the night

And showed the sun how bright to shine

Who shaped with world within His hands

Only you

Who set the sky upon the hills

And told the waters to be still

Who spoke to form the universe

Only You

No height or depth can stand between us

No power on earth or all creation

No life or death can separate us from Your love

Rend Collective: Rescuer



Lyrics

There is good news for the captive

Good news for the shamed

There is good news for the one who walked away

There is good news for the doubter

The one religion failed

For the good Lord has come to seek and save

He’s our Rescuer

He’s our Rescuer

We are free from sin forevermore

Oh, how sweet the sound

Oh, how grace abounds

We will praise the Lord, our Rescuer

He is beauty for the blind man

Riches for poor

He is friendship for the one the world ignores

He is pasture for the weary

Rest for those who strive

Oh, the good Lord is the way, the truth, the life

Yes, the good Lord is the way, the truth, the life

So come and be chainless

Come and be fearless

Come to the foot of Calvary

There is redemption

For every affliction

Here at the foot of Calvary

Carrollton: Shelter



Lyrics

In the valley of the shadow

Where my plans turn to dust

When I’m walking through the unknown

In the waiting, I will trust

When the sky falls, when the flood comes

Let the rushing waters rise

When my soul is worn and weary

And I’ve got no place to hide

I know, You won’t let me go

Your fortress for my soul

My helper, You are my shelter

You’re my hope, my anchor in the storm

Your love unbreakable

My helper, You are my shelter

On the mountain, You surround me

My comfort and my song

Your promise is my refuge

‘Cause I know Your love is strong

You have raised me from the ashes

Set my feet on solid ground

I know, You won’t let me go

Your fortress for my soul

My helper, You are my shelter

You’re my hope, my anchor in the storm

Your love unbreakable

My helper, You are my shelter

You are the way, You are the truth

You are the breath inside of my lungs

You give me strength when I am weak

You are the one who lifts me up

You are the way, You are the truth

You are the breath inside of my lungs

You give me strength when I am weak

You are the one who lifts me up

I know, You won’t let me go

You are my shelter

Oh I know, You won’t let me go

Your fortress for my soul

My helper, You are my shelter

You’re my hope, my anchor in the storm

Your love unbreakable

My helper, You are my shelter

You’re my hope, my anchor in the storm

Your love unbreakable

My helper, You are my shelter

You are the way, You are the truth

You are the breath inside of my lungs

You give me strength when I am weak

You are the one who lifts me up