Tricia from the Troy & Tricia Morning Show, and Alicia, 106.9 Digital Media Manager traveled to Bogota, Colombia with Operation Christmas Child to hand out shoeboxes. It was a life-changing trip for them — and, hopefully for each of the children they met!

It’s that time of year to pack a shoebox so more children can learn about the love of Christ!

The 106.9 the Light team is going to be in several drop off locations and we want to meet you. Find out where we’ll be!!

One of the boxes that Tricia delivered was packed from Mt. Olives Church in Hickory, NC – right in our backyard. She went to visit the church to learn more about the group who packed the box. Watch the video to hear the full story!!

Here are some more pictures of the precious children that Tricia and Alicia met in Bogota!

Learn how to pack a shoebox.