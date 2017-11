Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham.

Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection week is November 13-20, 2017

Things to Know for 2017

There are a few new things for 2017 you should be aware of as you pack your shoebox.

• No toothpaste or candy allowed due to customs regulations.

• $9 donation per shoebox is essential for shipping and other ministry expenses

Find a Drop Off Location

Find a drop off location near you.

The 106.9 the Light team will be in cities in our listening area the week of Nov. 13-20 — come see us and drop off your box at the same time. Find out where we’ll be.

How to Pack a Shoebox

About Operation Christmas Child

The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 146 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 150 countries and territories. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.

The 106.9 the Light team has seen this first-hand during shoebox distributions in several countries, most recently in Grenada and Bogota, Colombia.