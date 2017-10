Help Share God’s Love with Children Around the World!

Samaritan’s Purse is seeking seasonal employees to work in our Charlotte

Operation Christmas Child processing center. Seasonal employees serve side-by-side with thousands of volunteers to help facilitate the processing and preparing of millions of shoebox gifts for distribution to children in over 100 countries.

What Can I Expect as a Seasonal Employee?

You can expect competitive pay, a rewarding work environment, and the joy of being part of a community of believers whose efforts are making a difference globally. Processing center jobs are available mid-November to mid-December and include:

Certified forklift operators, switch drivers, yard attendants, dock/warehouse workers, parking attendants, inventory, maintenance, quality control, greeters, volunteer guides, data entry keyers, cash and mail processors. One of our most crucial needs is for team coaches. A team coach should have supervisory and leadership experience as they will lead teams in the processing centers in a variety of tasks.

1st and 2nd shift positions available.

What we are looking for:

Perseverance – to work the duration of the project from mid-November through December

Flexibility – Able to work 40+ hour a week including Saturdays

Commitment – to Jesus Christ and the mission of Operation Christmas Child

Dependability – Consistent, punctual attendance

How Do I Apply?

Apply online today at

samaritanspurse.org/processingcenteremployment