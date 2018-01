Open the app and click the navigation icon in the upper left

Click RECORD A MESSAGE

Click RECORD

Start talking. You’ll see a 30-second count down (the example below shows that we’ve already been recording for 7 seconds). Click RECORD again when you are done. If you don’t click record the second time, that’s OK, it will automatically stop when the 30-seconds is up.

Click the recording, or click the PREVIEW button to listen to your message.

Click send. Your email provider will come up with the 106.9 the Light email address already populated. Just click send on your email and we’ll get the audio file!