With so much going on around us, it’s easy to fall into a state of worry. Here are several songs we think can help lift your mood.



MercyMe – Even If



Needtobreathe – Hard Love



Casting Crowns – Oh My Soul



Newsboys – The Cross Has the Final Word



Matt Maher- Your Love Defends Me



Zach Williams – Chain Breaker



Tenth Avenue North – By Your Side



Ryan Stevenson – Eye of the Storm