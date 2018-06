By Jonathan Unthank

The Light Music Director

Growing up, some of my favorite memories were traveling to various Christian Music Summer Festivals. Most of the ones I attended were at an amusement parks, so we’d enjoy the rides and the music. Many music festivals are in big fields with camping options around, some are just in big fields …. That’s it 🙂

If you are looking for a unique summer family experience, traveling to a Christian Music festival nearby or out of state is a for sure memory-maker!

For more info about Christian Music Festivals across the US this summer, try https://www.christianfestivalassociation.com/. And stay tuned to The Light for several festivals we will be a part of too!