Here’s the 106.9 the Light top 10 most played songs of 2017!!

10: We are Messengers – Magnify

9. Zach Williams- Chain Breaker

8. Micah Tyler- Never Been A Moment

7. Toby Mac- Love Broke Thru

6. Elevation Worship- O Come To The Altar

5. Casting Crowns- Oh My Soul

4. Tenth Ave. North- I Have This Hope

3. Needtobreathe- Testify

2. Chris Tomlin- Home