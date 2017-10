The events in Las Vegas have been hard to hear, but we’ve heard several positive stories as well. We recently talked with Scott Herrold, Program Director of SOS Christian Radio in Las Vegas. Herrold came up with what we think is a great idea on how to encourage people in Las Vegas.

He’s suggested we send cards and words of encouragement to law enforcement and hospital workers who are working long hours day after day. This is a great opportunity to get your children involved in being helpers doing difficult times.

And, as always, we should continue to pray for those affected by this tragedy.

Here is a list of addresses for Las Vegas area police and hospitals. Send a card or letter to one or all — however you feel led.

POLICE and FIRE

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

400 S. Martin L. King Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89106

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Downtown Area Command

621 N. 9th Street

Las Vegas, NC 89101

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

3750 Cecile Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89115

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

3675 E. Harmon Avenue

Las Vegas, NC 89121

Clark County Fire Department

575 E. Flamingo Rd.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

HOSPITALS

Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center

3186 S Maryland Pkwy

Las Vegas, NV 89109

* Sunrise treated 214 patients

University Medical Center of Southern Nevada

1800 W Charleston Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89102

* In four hours, it received 104 patients

Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican (Siena Campus)

3001 St. Rose Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89052

* Dignity Health received 61 patients at its three locations, 32 of them were at the Siena location