Our sister organization, Samaritan’s Purse has disaster relief units now in Texas as Harvey’s deadly fury has moved inland and continues to pummel the state, especially flood-prone Houston. Its teams are ready to go in and help homeowners in Jesus’ Name as soon as it is able to access affected communities.

Ways you can help:

Donate

Donate to the Samaritan’s Purse’s Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund

Volunteer

Please check Samaritan’s Purse Volunteer Network for the latest information about how to volunteer in the state of Texas.

Samaritan’s Purse U.S. Disaster Relief has been quite busy in Texas over the past two years. It has responded nine times since the beginning of 2015, six of those involving floods. During those six deployments—including two in the Houston area last year—our 4,997 volunteers assisted 624 families. And praise God, 323 people prayed to receive Jesus Christ as their Savior.