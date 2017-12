Christmas-time is full of cheer, colorful lights, Santas in the mall while we shop. Generally, it’s a cheerful time, but the Christmas season can be a difficult time as well. Maybe you can relate to one of the topics below. Click through to read insightful stories. We hope you’ll realize you’re not alone.

When December is Difficult by Max Lucado.

“Do any of these words describe you? Hurried. Scattered. Stuffed. Forgetful. Busy. Behind. Broke.” Read more.

When Christmas is Hard by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

“In the middle of the “most wonderful time of the year,” many of you are facing a dilemma or difficulty. You may have a strained relationship with one or multiple family members. Perhaps you’re lonely or grieving a loss and the holidays are particularly painful for you. Or, this is the busiest time of the year and you dread the rat race that often accompanies this season.” Read more.

“I didn’t plan on being a single mom at Christmas.” Read more.

“What are you doing for Christmas? Instead of feeling excited at the thought, does that question make you anxious? Or sad?” Read more.

“While Christmas is full of joy and celebration, the world is not exempt from sorrow during this season.” Read more.

“While those of us who surround grieving people can’t fix the pain of loss, we can bring comfort as we come alongside those who hurt with special sensitivity to what grief is like during the holidays. Grieving people wish we all knew at least five truths, among others, at Christmas.” Read more.