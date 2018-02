The Winter Olympics are here! What will you be watching?

Here’s the official television schedule.

Opening Ceremony is Friday, February 9, 8:00 PM

And, here’s a quick breakdown of some sport favorites. Click the link to see the entire TV schedule for each sport.

Alpine Skiing

Bobsled

Biathlon

Cross Country

Curling

Figure Skating

Freestyle Skiing

Hockey

Luge

Nordic Combined

Ski Jumping

Snowboarding

Skeleton

Speed Skating

Short Track