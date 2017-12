Women’s Bible Study: Living the Blessed Life



(Tuesday mornings, 9:45 a.m.–11:45 a.m.)



The world desperately needs to encounter genuine followers of Jesus Christ whose lives are authentic and express our Savior’s heart. Jesus describes these Christians in the Beatitudes—believers who are poor in spirit, who mourn over their own sin and the brokenness of mankind, who bestow mercy on other sinners, and who are ever hungry for more of Him. As we seek His grace, Jesus promises that our lives will be blessed and the world will be impacted for His glory. Come dig into His Word, pursue His purpose for you, and take the heart of Christ to lost and desperate people.

JANE DERRICK is a Bible teacher and Asheville resident, who has led a Bible study at The Cove for the past 22 years. She became a Christian in 1976 while an Army wife, living in Schweinfurt, Germany. Since her husband’s death in 1994, Derrick has spoken at women’s retreats and conferences throughout the U.S. and Romania. She formerly held teaching and other leadership positions with Bible Study Fellowship International for over 10 years.

Learn more about the daytime women’s Bible study with Jane Derrick.

Women’s Bible Study: Live Bold

(Tuesday evenings, 6:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.)



In this age of Instagram and Facebook, we as a culture have become adept at putting filters on our lives and pretending to be who others think we are. But followers of Jesus have been delivered for a far higher purpose and impact. We’ve been freed to be restored, obedient, focused, and courageous. Come immerse yourself in God’s Word and step out—and stay out—of your comfort zone. Consider the ways God has gone to all extremes to relentlessly deliver you so that you can live boldly. He’s given you a unique fingerprint so that He can leave the imprint of His grace in your life on the world around you. Invite the Holy Spirit to give you the strength to lay everything on the line for Jesus Christ—your reputation, your success, and your comfort. As you do, fear will be overcome by faith, and you will discover the truest version of yourself.

KENDRA GRAHAM balances many titles, including wife, mother, nurse, Bible teacher, and soccer coach. As the wife of evangelist Will Graham—and a gifted speaker and teacher in her own right—Kendra has a passion for her family and for helping others deepen their relationships with God through intentional studying of His Word. Kendra and Will Graham have three children and live near Asheville, N.C.

Learn more about the evening women’s Bible study with Kendra Graham.